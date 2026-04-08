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Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker from accusing 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar of script theft

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 16.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsBombay High CourtAditya Dhar

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