<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-dhar">Santosh Kumar</a> from repeating his allegation that director Aditya Dhar stole the script of his blockbuster film "Dhurandhar" from him.</p>.<p>Dhar has moved the HC claiming that Kumar's repeated allegations are defamatory and damage his reputation.</p>.<p>Justice Arif Doctor, while passing an interim order, noted that Dhar made a prima facie case for the grant of such relief.</p>.<p>"Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature," the court said.</p>.Political posters in UP hail Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM', target Akhilesh Yadav for 'Lyari raj'.<p>The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 16.</p>.<p>As per the suit, Kumar made the allegations after the release of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", a sequel to the 2025 film "Dhurandhar", accusing Dhar of copying his registered script titled 'D Saheb'.</p>.<p>Dhar initially issued a legal notice to Kumar denying any plagiarism and asked him to desist from making further allegations, but when the latter failed to respond, Dhar moved the HC through DSK Legal.</p>.<p>Dhar's counsel Birendra Saraf told the court that the repeated accusations were causing irreparable damage to the filmmaker's reputation. </p>