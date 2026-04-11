<p>Producer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/boney-kapoor">Boney Kapoor</a> shared a sweet trip down memory lane with a rare photo of the late Sridevi from a family vacation in the US. The picture, which looks to be about close to three decades old, captures a beautiful candid moment featuring a toddler-aged Janhvi.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Boney shared the photo and wrote, “In L.A. My love holding our love janu, who was just 1 year old." In the photo, Sridevi looked graceful in a striped top, while Janhvi looked adorable in a white frock and a matching hat.</p>.<p>The photo is quickly going viral as fans take a moment to remember the memory of India’s first female superstar. Social media is filled with heartfelt tributes and condolences, with many reflecting on her incredible legacy in the film industry.</p><p>Boney still loves Sridevi very much and is often seen sharing her pictures on social media. In 2025, Boney shared a beautiful still of Sridevi from her film English Vinglish and also expressed how she remains forever young in his heart. Calling her "26" even today, he wrote, "Yes, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday; we are still reliving all your happy birthdays."</p>.Sridevi's 8th death anniversary: Remembering diva's contribution to Kannada cinema.<p>Boney Kapoor is clearly missing Sridevi, posting about her for the third time in less than a month. Between recent vacation photos and a morphed post on March 18 about how she'd love his fit look, he seems to be spending his time scrolling through their most precious family moments.</p>.<p>After marrying in 1996, Boney and Sridevi welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Today, both are following in the footsteps of their mother by building their own successful acting careers in Indian cinema.</p><p>Sridevi, who started her career as a child artist in 1967 and entered Bollywood in 1972, left behind a legacy that was recognized with the Padma Shri in 2013. Though she passed away in Dubai in 2018, she remains one of cinema's most decorated icons, remembered for a lifetime of dedication to her craft.</p>