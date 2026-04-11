Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Boney Kapoor shares rare and adorable photo of Sridevi, fans in tears

Boney seems to be spending his time scrolling through their most precious family moments.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 13:29 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingSrideviBoney KapoorTrending NowFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us