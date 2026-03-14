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'Boong' movie review: Two boys gently navigate realities of Manipur society

The Manipuri-language children’s film reveals how ordinary people live when conflict is not far away.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Boong Manipuri (Theatres)
4/5
Director:Lakshmipriya Devi
Cast:Gugun Kipgen, Angom Sanamatum, Bala Hijam, Vikram Kochhar
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:29 IST
Entertainment NewsManipurMovie Review

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