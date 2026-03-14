<p class="bodytext">When the film ‘Boong’ won the BAFTA award last month, it cast a gentle light on the raging tensions in Manipur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Manipuri-language children’s film reveals how ordinary people live when conflict is not far away. The story begins with Brojendro, or Boong’s quest to bring something ‘long-lasting’ as a gift for his mother. He lives with her in Imphal, where the two wait patiently (and desperately) for his father to return from a business trip to Moreh. Years have passed, and there are loud whispers in the community that he has abandoned the family.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All that Boong and his mother Mandakini know is that he runs a Burmese teak business. Their hopes come crashing down when a death certificate is issued in the father’s name. Accompanied by his friend Raju, Boong goes on a long journey to Moreh, close to the Myanmar border, looking for his father. Their journey takes them close to the state’s ground realities. And in the end, Boong does find his 'long-lasting' gift for his mother.</p>.'No Other Choice' movie review: Taut thriller rich in symbolism, visual poetry.<p class="bodytext">The two children navigate societal prejudices — while Boong is looked down upon for being ‘fatherless’, Raju, whose family migrated from Rajasthan decades ago, is still called an outsider. </p>.<p>The two children navigate societal prejudices — while Boong is looked down upon for being ‘fatherless’, Raju, whose family migrated from Rajasthan decades ago, is still called an outsider. Mandakini runs a handloom business which she says is “doing very well”, when she encounters comments about how difficult life must be without a husband.</p>.<p>In a state where Hindi films are banned and illegally screened, a poster of ‘Mary Kom’. which stars a mainstream Bollywood actor instead of a Manipuri actor, looks down on the characters with quiet and critical irony.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Much like ‘The Bicycle Thieves’, ‘Pather Panchali’ and ‘Where is the Friend’s House’, Lakshmipriya Devi’s film offers a gentle peek at society through the children’s experiences. Boong’s search for his father comes to an end as he embraces his mother. It is symbolic of how the central government has conveniently and consistently ignored Manipur’s call for help!</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the end, ‘Boong’ is also a sweet tale of a mother and son that will leave you feeling happy and hopeful. A must watch for everyone, including Madonna, the pop star!</p>