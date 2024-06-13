'Border 2': Sunny Deol announces sequel to Indian blockbuster

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the sequel will show Sunny Deol reprising the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and J P Films.

The news about this sequel has been doing rounds for almost a year and the makers finally made the official announcement today. While the rest of the cast is yet to be announced, reports suggest actor Ayushmann Khurrana will play one of the prominent roles in the film.

The filming of Border 2 is expected to start by the end of this year or early 2025 and it will most likely hit the big screens on Republic Day 2026.