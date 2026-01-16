<p>Marking the Army Day, the makers of <em>Border 2</em>, T-Series, and JP Films have unveiled the highly anticipated official trailer of the war epic, reigniting patriotic fervour across the country. The trailer launch marks a powerful homage to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and sets the stage for one of 2026’s most awaited cinematic experiences.</p><p>The trailer offers a glimpse into the powerful world of <em>Border 2</em>, taking the audience into what unfolds when the Indian forces—Army, Navy and Air Force—join hands and fight as one.</p><p>Inspired by the real events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, <em>Border 2</em> is mounted on a big budget, with the trailer completely mirroring compelling visuals, from battalions charging to naval forces dominating the seas and fighter jets tearing through the skies. The trailer presents a grand, immersive action spectacle, perfectly capturing the intensity and emotions of the historic battle that India continues to remember.</p>.<p>Along with the large-scale visuals, at the core of the narrative stands Sunny Deol, with hard-hitting dialogues and a towering screen presence. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in their battle-scarred, intense avatars as they bring to life the inspired stories of valour, courage and sacrifice that India has witnessed from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.</p>.<p>Beyond the thunder of action and military might, the trailer offers emotional glimpses into the personal lives of the nation’s jawans and officers, weaving together the stories of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh.</p><p>Anchoring the heart of the film, the trailer also touches upon the women of <em>Border 2</em>, bringing forth the emotional battles that the soldiers’ loved ones fight at home while the men fight the war at the border.</p><p><em>Border 2</em> is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, this monumental saga of patriotism and courage releases on January 23rd, 2026.</p>