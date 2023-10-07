Brand, superstar, man — the Beckham between headlines

The series is cut around four or five important career-life phases, placed in classical arcs of setback, struggle, and redemption set to triumphant music. Beckham is not quite the tell-all but is, perhaps, the closest we get to a modern-day superstar grappling with fame’s harsh lights. It is thoroughly entertaining as it is probing, and comes with insights and anecdotes from football royalty – Luis Figo, Ronaldo, and Roberto Carlos are in the ensemble but it is Gary Neville who gets the cool lines.