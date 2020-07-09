‘Breathe Into The Shadows’: 5 reasons that make the Amazon Prime Video original a must watch

The eagerly-awaited Breathe Into The Shadows, a follow-up to the popular Amazon Prime Video web series Breathe, is set to release on the streaming platform on Friday (July 10). The show has piqued the curiosity with its impressive teasers, suggesting that things are heading in the right direction. Here is a look at five reasons that make the biggie a must-watch.

Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut: Abhishek, one of the most underrated stars in the Hindi film industry, will be making his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows. His stylish look as created a fair deal of buzz among the target audience, which indicates the show has the potential to be a gamechanger for AB Jr. Actors such as Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Pamkaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) and Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man) have already made an impact in the OTT world and it remains to be seen whether ‘Guru Bhai’ too joins the elite list

Nithya Menen in a new avatar: Just like Abhishek, powerhouse performer Nithya too is entering the digital world with Breathe Into The Shadows. The OK Kanmani star is a popular name in Tamil and Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to her impeccable selection of roles. Many feel, she has the potential to take the series to the next level.

Amit Sadh is back: Amit is reprising his role from the first season in Breathe Into The Shadows, which has piqued the curiosity. Judging by the trailer, the character is likely to be more intense and layered than last time around.

Great expectations: Breathe Into The Shadows essentially revolves around what happens when a couple decides to search for its ‘missing’ child. The inside talk is that the core plot is quite relatable and has a distinct ‘desi’ flavor.

Relatable plot: The first season of Breathe had emerged as a sleeper hit due to its deft writing and thrilling screenplay. The buzz is that Breathe Into The Shadows will be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, which implies that fans are in for a treat.