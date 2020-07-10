Breathe Review: Not a breath of fresh air

Breathe: Into the Shadow (Prime Video)

Director: Mayank Sharma

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen

Rating: 2.5/5

A mysterious man kidnaps child Siya, and waits for nine months to put forth his demand: Siya’s psychiatrist father Dr Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) must kill someone.

As a father who wants to ‘save’ his child, Avinash yields, and gets into a seemingly total downward spiral. Or is it? Heartbroken Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) from ‘Breathe’ Season 1 takes a transfer to Delhi. And the investigation of the murders committed by Avinash lands on his lap. The cat-and-mouse game begins.

The masked man with a limp is rich and capable enough to keep two hostages alive, treats them with compassion and keeps a tab on them with multiple CCTVs, uses fancy gadgets to achieve his objectives. There are moments that sound too convenient and flawed, making Avinash do out-of-character things.

What seems like a scripting flaw/ plot loophole is justified in later episodes, but it does not save the show. Nothing is unique, fresh or noteworthy except Nithya Menen’s performance.

Junior Bachchan and Amit Sadh pale in front of her. Saiyami Kher is good but does not have enough scope.

To sum up, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ lacks the meticulousness of the first season. It is yet another testimony to the fact that Indian teledrama/ OTT industry needs not just big names, but also good, powerful scripts, to salvage itself.