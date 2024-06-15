Bridgerton S3 Part 2 review: 'Polin' chemistry fails to live up to the hype

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has once again proven her prowess as an actor, delivering a convincing performance in some of the most vital episodes of the franchise. It brings great pleasure to watch her come out of her shell and give up the role of a wallflower. However, her charm and acting capabilities are not enough to save her on-screen chemistry from fizzling out. Despite escaping the friendzone, Penelope and Colin (Luke Newton), popularly known as Polin, are not able to keep up with the steamy chemistry among the lead actors of the previous seasons.