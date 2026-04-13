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Britney Spears enters rehab after arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence

The California Highway Patrol ⁠said the pop singer was arrested in ‌Ventura County after officers ​stopped her black BMW following a report that it had been traveling erratically at high speed.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 19:34 IST
World newsEntertainment NewsBritney Spears

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