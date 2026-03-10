<p>In a shocker, pop superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/britney-spears">Britney Spears </a>was arrested on March 4, 2026, in Ventura County, California, on the suspicion of DUI.</p><p>The <em>Toxic</em> singer was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol after she was seen swerving and speeding in and out of lanes. She reportedly also had pills, which are being tested currently, in her possession when she was arrested for DUI. This means she could possibly face jail time when the results are out. </p><p>A source close to TMZ has revealed that weeks before her DUI arrest, the singer had allegedly fired her sobriety coaches.</p><p>She had also fired other people including security guards who kept an eye on the pop star.</p><p>The termination, as <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2026/03/06/britney-spears-fired-sober-coaches/" rel="nofollow">TMZ</a> claims, came when she signed a deal selling her rights to her music and after she returned home to California following a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.</p>.Britney Spears shocks fans with nude Instagram posts, opens up about trauma and healing.<p>After her return home since her arrest, the <em>Gimmer More </em>singer is maintaining a low profile, another source told <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2026/03/06/britney-spears-staying-home-since-dui-arrest/" rel="nofollow">TMZ</a>.</p><p>She is staying at her L.A. area mansion and "not even stepping out of the house".</p><p>The arrest comes months after a video went viral last October in which she was seen erratically driving and switching lanes.</p><p>Daily Mail had reported that the pop star “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out” of the parking lot.</p>.<h3>What's wrong with Britney?</h3><p>While the <em>Baby One More Time</em> singer's family, friends and even ex-husband, Kevin Federline, have accused her of substance abuse several times throughout her career, she had disputed the claims in her 2023 memoir, <em>The Woman in Me</em>.</p><p>She wrote that her drinking was never "out of hand" and her “drug of choice” had been Adderall, which is prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.</p><p>Federline, on the other hand, in his 2025 memoir that details his tumultuous marriage, <em>You Thought You Knew</em>, had accused her of using cocaine while breastfeeding their sons Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19).</p><p>Spears' mental health has also been a topic of discussion as she had detailed her struggles with depression and the pressures of fame.</p><p>"But from where I stood, she needed help. Whether that was rehab or therapy, I couldn't say for sure," Federline had written in his book.</p>.Britney Spears shocks fans with nude Instagram posts, opens up about trauma and healing.<p>However, her recent DUI arrest have been condemned by her family and manager Cade Hudson, who released a statement calling her behaviour "completely inexcusable”. "</p><p>"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the statement said. </p><p>The statement further said assuring fans that her family will take steps for her wellbeing.</p><p>“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the statement noted. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing,” the statement concluded.</p><p>Amid all the turmoil, Spears' Instagram have been deactivated following her DUI arrest.</p>