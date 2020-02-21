Broadway comes to Bengaluru

The year was 1956, on December 4. Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis came to Sun Records Studios to jam for the first time. And the only time.

Given how remarkable it was for these four musical legends to come together, that night became the time rock ‘n’ roll made history.

Director Ian Talbot, who was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2007 for his services to the arts, decided to turn this legendary night into a Broadway show.

It was soon christened ‘Million Dollar Quartet’, and it went on to win a Tony Award and tour the world.

Performing for the first time in Bengaluru, the director spoke to Showtime about the musical.

With a score of 24 classic numbers, including ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Great Balls of Fire’, ‘I Walk the Line’ and more, the team assures that it will be an eventful night.

Starring Peter Duncan (Sam Philips), Matthew Wycliffe (Jerry Lee Lewis), Robbie Durham (Johnny Cash), Ross William Wild (Elvis Presley), Phillip Murray Warson (Carl Perkins) and Katie Ray (Dyanne), Ian says, “We were fortunate to find a cast who have rock star blood and were able to emulate these musical legends with ease.”

He notes that the team was great to work with “and they bring out a lot of themselves and their talent to recreate these legends.”

He adds, “We wanted to make the story more approachable for a contemporary audience and take the hard edges off some of the characters.” Depending on the stage they are performing yet, he mentions that the musical has a structure that will follow from stage to stage.

When asked if the meeting of the four legends were to happen today, how it would turn out, he says, “I’m not sure it would have been a good-natured as it was in our story!”

‘Million Dollar Quartet’ will be performed at the St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala, from February 26 to March 1, with one show on weekdays and two shows each over the Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com

On December 4, 1956...

The event takes place at a turning point in Sun Records’ history. Philip has had to give up Elvis Presley to RCS Records. Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins are trying to work up the courage to tell Philips they’re about to move to Columbia Records — even after knowing that they’ll be leaving Sun Records with no one but the young Jerry Lee Lewis, whose illustrious “wild man” career has barely begun. ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ pays homage to the man who discovered them.