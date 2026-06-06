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'Brown' series review: Predictable but enjoyable noir

Rita, who is herself grappling with loss and grief, finds herself in the middle of an investigation tainted by senior officials who want to close the case hurriedly.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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Brown
3/5
Director:Abhinay Deo
Cast:Karisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, Jisshu Sengupta
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Published 05 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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