'Brown' series review: Predictable but enjoyable noir

<p>Karisma Kapoor makes a comeback playing an intelligent police investigator, Rita Brown, who is put on a high-profile murder case — a businessman’s daughter is found with her head severed. Rita, who is herself grappling with loss and grief, finds herself in the middle of an investigation tainted by senior officials who want to close the case hurriedly. </p>.<p>It is revealed that the murder weapon was a huge sacrificial machete to make the premise look as gory as possible. An interesting crime, but very little has been invested in the police procedural. The investigation gets so predictable that sometimes you feel you can be better at the job than the police officers. When the culprit is finally caught, it’s not all that surprising. </p>.<p>An adaptation of Abheek Barua’s ‘City of Death’, Abhinay Deo explores Kolkata’s underbelly, creating a dark yet comforting atmosphere reminiscent of bleak, morally complex Scandinavian noirs. The bylanes of the city reveal a lot about the ‘city of joy’. Shaan singing ‘Tumi robe ni robe’ is one of the best aspects of the series before it turns into an eerie echo.</p>.<p>The Indo-Chinese community of Kolkata, the hole-in-the-walls of Chinatown that serve the best breakfast, the leather tanneries, and the lives in that part of the city add grim aesthetics. This acts as a fine contrast to the Anglo-Indian culture the series explores — their parties, grand dinners and homemade ginger wine (which is, by the way, an ‘acquired taste’), a recipe which has been passed down generations. The banter between Rita, her mom (a wonderful Soni Razdan), aunt (a mischievous Helen) and her bond with her niece also adds charm to the series.</p>.<p><em>(The series is streaming on Zee5)</em></p>