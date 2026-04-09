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BTS to kick off massive world tour in South Korea

The opening concerts in Goyang sold out in pre-sale for all three nights, while tickets ​in South Korea, North America, ⁠and Europe sold out within a few hours of the pre-sale and general sale.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:30 IST
Entertainment NewsSouth KoreaBTSTrendingKpop

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