Budding filmmakers shine in weekend challenge

The 'Weekend Film Challenge' required participants to create a five-minute short film in 54 hours selected from two themes - 'Shutdown. Restart: Beginnings at Bengaluru and 'Friends, Strangers, Bengaluru: Encounters with the City'.

The themes were revealed on Feb. 25 and participants were required to shoot, produce and submit the short film by Feb. 27. As an additional rule, they were asked to include a shot of the DH building on MG Road, the DH newspaper, app or website in the final film.

The entries were judged by a jury consisting of actor and filmmaker Pawan Kumar, editor Suresh Urs and filmmaker Sandhya Kumar. The shorts were judged on the following parameters - the interpretation of the theme, the intricacies of the script and technical proficiency.

Also Read | Decentralise to decongest: Experts speak on making Bengaluru livable

"As it was a timed challenge, it really pushed us out of our comfort zone," says Ajai Arvind, first-runner up in the challenge. "It was a completely new experience." He and his partner Dilip Kumar submitted the short film Fate on the topic of friendship.

For Chandan Kumar, the winner of the challenge, the task allowed him to convey his feelings about the uncertainty of life during the pandemic. "My entry for the challenge 2nd Innings is a depiction of the life we’re all living today. The constant transition between going to the office and working from home, kids shifting between online and offline classes, while there is so much uncertainty, we are still handed a chance at a new beginning," he tells DH. He received Rs 50,000 for winning the challenge. Prizes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 were awarded to the first-runner up and second-runner up participants respectively.

"As someone who is not from the city, a big city like Bengaluru makes me feel like despite staying in close proximity, no one really knows anyone around them," says Bhuvan Sathya, the second-runner up. "This was what I wanted to depict in the short but it was quite challenging. I had very little time and had to travel to and from Bengaluru." His short Jam Spot is the second movie he has crafted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: