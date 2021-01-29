Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 and many expect her to introduce key schemes affecting important sectors of the economy. With the aam janta looking forward to these potential announcements, here are five films that might set the mood for the big day.

Adults in the Room (Greek/English, 2019)

The film, based on a book of the same name, highlighted politician Yanis Varoufakis’ attempts at saving Greece from a potential debt crisis. It received mixed to positive reviews with most critics pointing out that it did a fair job of bringing out the human cost of international protocols.

Baazaar (Hindi, 2018)

The Saif Ali Khan-starrer, directed by Gaurav K Chawla, was a reasonably engaging thriller set against the backdrop of the stock market. It revolved around the clash between an honest young man and a cunning financial expert. The film failed to live up to expectations despite garnering a fair deal of attention prior to its release. The cast of Baazaar included Rohan Vinod Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh.

99 Homes (English, 2014)

The Ramin Bahrani-directed movie received rave reviews for its gripping narrative, which focused on the impact of the Great Recession on the life of a single father. It was screened at numerous film festivals emerging as the top choice of the target audience. The cast of 99 Homes was headlined by Andrew Garfield, Laura Dem and Michael Shannon.

The Wolf of Wall Street (English, 2013)

A gamechanger for actor Leonardo Dicaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street dealt with the journey of the controversial stockbroker Jordan Belfort. It featured an engaging screenplay and some top-notch performances, which clicked with fans.

Wall Street (English, 1987)

Widely regarded as one of the most influential movies of the 80s, Wall Street highlighted the dynamics between a young stockbroker and a wealthy ‘corporate raider’. The classic had a stellar cast headlined by actor Michael Douglas. The classic reportedly inspired several people to become stockbrokers, which bears testimony to its legacy. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, a sequel to the film, hit the screens in 2010 with the Basic Instinct actor reprising his role from the first part.