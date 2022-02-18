'Bye Two Love' review: An epic misfire

A young couple Balu (Dhanveerrah Gowda) and Leela (Shree Leela) come from a conservative, middle class family. They lose hope in the family system due to domestic turmoil. This compels them to lead an independent life without believing in committed relationships.

As they set out to Bengaluru for an independent life, they meet each other by chance. They quickly realise that their aim in life is similar. Friendship between the two becomes deeper. They want to experiment to know if they can be good parents before getting married. They get into complications after adopting a toddler for an experiment. Rest of the film is about challenges they encounter and lessons they learn.

Hari Santosh, who drew attention with his 'Alemari' (2012) and 'Bicchugatti: Chapter 1− Dalvayi Dange' (2020), fails miserably while talking about millennials' understanding of relationships in 'Bye Two Love'. As ridiculous as it may sound, it's true that the plot takes off just 10 minutes before the climax.

The first half thoroughly tests our patience with too many unrelated scenes. It starts with an action sequence which, in no way, is linked to the plot. Double entendres are embarrassing.

Dhanveerrah Gowda is a big let down in the lead role. Though Shree Leela impresses, her Kannada pronunciation leaves a lot to be desired. The final few scenes are relatable but they can't salvage this poorly-written story.