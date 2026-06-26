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Can Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren recreate 'Premam' magic?

Actor Nivin Pauly and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren are reuniting after 11 years for the former's milestone 50th film.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:45 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentMollywoodMalayalam cinemaMalayalam MoviesMalayalam film industryNivin PaulyPremamFilmyzilla

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