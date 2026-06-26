Can Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren recreate 'Premam' magic?

<p>One of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated actor-director collaboration is set to return after more than a decade. Actor Nivin Pauly and filamaker Alphonse Puthren are reuniting after 11 years for the former's milestone 50th film. The project will be officially launched on Saturday (June 27), generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike. </p>.<p>The reunion carries significant weight because the duo last worked together on <em>Premam</em> (2015), a coming-of-age romance drama that went on to become one of Malayalam cinema's defining films. The movie not only emerged as a massive commercial succcess but also achieved cult status, helping Nivin become one of the industry's leading stars. </p><p>In the years following <em>Premam</em>, both Nivin and Alphonse experienced contrasting phases in their careers. While Nivin continued to experiment with diverse roles, not all of his films replicated the success of his earlier hits. </p>.Nivin Pauly to star in 'India's first multiverse superhero movie'.<p>Alphonse, meanwhile, remained selective with his projects, making every announcement from the filmmaker an event in itself. </p><p>Against the backdrop, the new project, which is tentatively called <em>NP50</em> is being viewed as more than just another film launch. Industry observers see it as the reunion of creative partnership that once reshaped Malayalam cinema's commercial landscape.</p><p>Fans have taken to social media to express optimism that the duo can once again deliver a film that combines strong storytelling with wide audience appeal. </p><p>Whether the new project can recreate the cultural impact of <em>Premam</em> remains to be seen. However, the reunion of Nivin and Alphonse has already become one of the most talked about developments in Malayalam cinema, setting high expectations for what could be one of the industry's biggest upcoming releases. </p>