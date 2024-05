Cannes 2024: A landmark year for Indian cinema with multiple awards

Indian talent made a remarkable impact at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with three major wins. Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light," FTII student Chidananda S Naik's "Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know," and Anasuya Sengupta, known for "The Shameless," each secured significant awards in the festival's three competitive sections. The 77th edition of Cannes, which concluded on May 25, marked an exceptional year for India, highlighted by the inclusion of eight Indian or India-themed films in the festival lineup.