Cannes 2024: As film festival nears end, who will win the top prize?

Cannes, France: A Donald Trump biopic, a musical about a Mexican cartel boss and Francis Ford Coppola's long-time passion project are just some of the films competing for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize as the glamorous fest comes to a close on Saturday evening. Jury president Greta Gerwig, the director behind last summer's pink-hued hit Barbie, will decide along with eight others which of the 22 films to award the Palme d'Or.

Jury members including US actor Lily Gladstone and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda have said they are well-aware their decision could make or break a director's career.

Coppola's much-hyped sci-fi epic Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, elicited a mix of opinions when it premiered last Thursday. However, it's Emilia Perez, with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, that is most heavily favoured to take the prize.