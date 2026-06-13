Cannes 2026: Where existential angst meets fragile human bonds

<p>There is a familiar narrative. A middle-aged IT professional with proven technical skills relocates westward with lower pay in search of a quieter life for his wife and five children. The East and West here are not traditional Oriental and Occidental civilisations but a relatively short journey from Romania to Norway, literally and metaphorically, a move from open plains to fjords and to his wife’s hamlet.</p>.<p>The shift is anything but merely physical. It marks a transition from a conservative, orthodox cultural ecosystem to a modern, libertine, rule-of-law-based society where individual freedom is sacrosanct and secular values are applied indiscriminately. Lurking beneath this transition is the region’s recent history of competing political ideologies.</p>.<p>Yet the family’s existential challenges are far more complex than contemporary debates around identity politics and authoritarianism, migration and cultural shock, religion and secular law, conservatism and liberalism, or violence committed in the name of faith. All these themes intersect in <em>Fjord</em>, the Palme d’Or-winning film at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival by acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu.</p>.'Fjord' by Romania's Mungiu wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize.<p>That such a deeply personal film won the festival’s top prize is indicative of the nature of the films that dominated this year’s edition, which concluded last month. Yet a film that objectively presents multiple perspectives does not necessarily reveal the filmmaker’s own worldview, particularly on the contemporary discourses it so meticulously mirrors.</p>.<p>The thematic through-line of the previous edition was one of existential unease. The threat of war loomed large, while anxiety and fatigue surfaced across many films. If not a sustained intellectual or artistic response, there were at least rhetorical and metaphorical expressions of these concerns throughout the festival. It recalled French philosopher and playwright Jean-Paul Sartre, who argued that human beings exist before they define themselves and can shape what they become through socio-political action. Alongside deeply personal works such as <em>Sentimental Value</em> were films of resistance, including Jafar Panahi’s <em>It Was Just an Accident</em>, Sergei Loznitsa’s <em>Two Prosecutors</em>, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s <em>The Secret Agent</em> and Tarik Saleh’s <em>Eagles of the Republic</em>.</p>.<p>This year’s crop largely bypasses that angst. Rather than confronting anxiety and fatigue directly, it responds through personal narratives. Socio-political messages emerge through subterfuge rather than explicit articulation. In that sense, this may have been the year of Albert Camus. Unlike Sartre, Camus believed that a fundamental essence of humanity precedes existence itself — that something shared binds human beings, something that others’ actions can violate and that inspires a common impulse to rebel. Individual acts of rebellion within relationships became key to understanding the thematic preoccupations of this year’s edition.</p>.<p>Above all, it was a festival about relationships and their fragility — from the sombre <em>The Electric Kiss</em> to the highly dramatic <em>All of a Sudden</em>, and from Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s work to Koji Fukoda’s <em>Negi Notes</em>. Pawel Pawlikowski’s biopic <em>Father Land</em>, centred on German writer Thomas Mann, focuses less on the horrors of post-war Europe than on Mann’s relationships with his children in the aftermath of World War II. </p>.<p>The war film <em>Moulin</em>, set during the Nazi occupation of France, similarly concentrates on the relationship between resistance hero Jean Moulin and his sadistic Gestapo tormentor Klaus Barbie. </p>.<p>Dormant violence and debauchery lurking beneath bourgeois existence are graphically presented in two very different works: <em>Gentle Monster</em> and <em>Minotaur</em>. While the former French film interrogates social morality and its impact on family relationships, the latter Russian film resonates far beyond its domestic narrative. Its subtle details point to a deeper rot within contemporary societies. </p>.<p>Filmmakers from war-ravaged Iran and Palestine also turned to deeply personal canvases. Many of these films were made before the current conflict and by directors living away from their homelands. Nevertheless, the festival demanded responses to contemporary global realities, at least on public platforms. Few emerged. Asghar Farhadi’s new French-language film <em>Parallel Tales</em> engages more with European sensibilities than with the realism that characterised much of his earlier work.</p>.<p>Pedro Almodóvar’s <em>Bitter Christmas</em> explores the ethics of transforming real people and personal experiences into fictional characters and situations, and the damage such artistic appropriation can inflict on lives and relationships. <em>Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep</em> by Palestinian filmmaker Rakan Mayasi, listed as a film from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, portrays patriarchal tribal practices within a modern Palestinian setting, once again blurring the line between fiction and reality.</p>.<p>Cannes has long enjoyed a reputation for creating new cultural norms. It has served as a platform presenting LGBTQ identities and sexual orientations as natural human phenomena, a tendency that arguably peaked with the Palme d’Or-winning <em>Blue Is the Warmest Colour</em> in 2013. Since then, several films centred on same-sex relationships have reached the highest levels of competition, including <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>. This year alone, four competition titles foregrounded queer relationships, among them <em>A Woman’s Life</em>, <em>Another Day</em>’, <em>The Man I Love</em> and <em>La Bola Negra</em>.</p>.<p>Arthur Harari’s <em>The Unknown</em>, built around a body-swap narrative between a man and a woman, recalls Coralie Fargeat’s 2024 film ‘The Substance’, in which Demi Moore’s character transforms into a younger version of herself through a drug. Yet both films possess little metaphorical depth or filmmaking rigour to merit serious appreciation.</p>.<p>The directorial debut of Nepalese filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah, <em>Elephants in the Fog</em> (Un Certain Regard), follows the cultural ecosystem of the Kinnar community and its matriarch, a middle-aged transgender woman. The film won the Jury Prize for its intimate cultural portrait, realised through a formal design that combines documentary realism with elements of mystery.</p>.<p>Films in Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week typically receive less attention than Competition titles. Laila Marrakchi’s Moroccan film <em>Strawberries</em>, portraying the uncertainties faced by Moroccan migrant women labourers in Spain, and <em>Congo Boy</em>, which examines the sublimated dreams of African youth seeking better lives and creative opportunities, are examples of lesser-known works that nevertheless attracted critical attention.</p>.<p>The high point for Indian independent cinema came with the screening of the restored version of iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham’s final Malayalam film, <em>Amma Ariyan</em> (1986). It was presented before a discerning audience that appreciated its context, content, production history and the quality of its restoration.</p>.<p>Apart from Zvyagintsev’s <em>Minotaur</em>, most films in the top tier addressed the existential crises of individuals rather than broader social questions arising from economic and political upheaval. This is not to suggest that personal concerns are irrelevant to the present moment. Rather, they fall short of offering a comprehensive vision of the world in a time of turmoil.</p>.<p>Even festival discussions were largely confined to technological interventions in cinema and questions of production, distribution and accessibility. Within the sphere of the film business itself, the absence of major Hollywood productions suggested a certain aloofness from the spirit that once shaped Cannes’s global reputation.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a well-known film critic)</em></p>