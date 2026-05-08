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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Ash, Alia, Aditi & others to dazzle on the Riviera

All eyes will be on this year’s contingent as they blend cinematic talent with world-class fashion on the global stage.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 05:49 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsalia bhattCannesCannes Film FestivalAishwarya Rai BachchanTrendingAditi Rao HydariFilmyzilla

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