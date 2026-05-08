<p>As the countdown to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cannes-film-festival">Cannes Film Festival </a>2026 begins, Indian celebrities are all set to make a glamorous statement on the global stage once again. Continuing a long-standing tradition, Indian stars are prepping up to sashay down the French Riviera.</p><p>A-listers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari are some of the names who have already confirmed their participation at the world’s most celebrated film festival. They will not just represent our country but also bridge the gap between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood-news">Bollywood </a>and global high fashion. With elegance, individuality, and empowerment at the forefront, this year’s Indian representation promises to celebrate both style and substance on the iconic red carpet.</p><p><strong>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan</strong></p>.<p><strong>Alia Bhatt</strong></p><p>Alia Bhatt is returning to Cannes as global ambassador for the brand for the second consecutive year. Talking about her, Alia said, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes with L’Oréal Paris for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience, and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women’s worth and empowerment."</p>.<p><strong>Aditi Rao Hydari</strong></p><p>This year, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes presence also adds a fresh layer to India’s global story, reflecting a blend of aspiration, elegance and confident self-expression that goes beyond cinema.</p><p>Talking about her Cannes journey, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I am honoured to represent L'Oréal Paris at the Festival de Cannes. For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful. I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued and worthy and that message resonates deeply with me."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bollywood's global momentum shows no signs of slowing down as we head into Cannes 2026. This year’s festival promises to be a defining moment where Indian celebrities once again bring their unique aesthetic to the French Riviera. All eyes will be on this year’s contingent as they blend cinematic talent with world-class fashion on the global stage.</p>