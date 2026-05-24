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Cannes Film Festival 2026: 'Fjord' wins Palme d'Or; Check full winners list

Fjord, directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, emerged as the winner at the festival by claiming the top honour.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 11:05 IST
Entertainment NewsfilmsCannes Film FestivalTrendingDirectorCristian MungiuFilmyzilla

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