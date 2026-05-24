<p>The 79th edition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cannes-film-festival">Cannes Film Festival</a> has come to an end on May 23.</p><p>While the event grabbed eyeballs for its iconic red carpet moments, the essence of the event lies in the fact that it is a film festival.</p><p>This year's jury was headed by Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook.</p><p>And <em>Fjord</em>, directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, emerged as the winner at the festival by claiming the top honour.</p><p>Cristian had previously won the top prize at Cannes in 2007 for <em>4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days </em>and is the tenth director to win the award twice.</p><p>The political thriller <em>Minotaur</em>, directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, won the Grand Prix second prize.</p>.'The common factor': Trisha celebrates being 'the lucky charm' for Vijay, Ajith and Suriya's biggest hits.<p>Marie Clémentine Dusabejambo’s post-genocide drama <em>Ben’Imana </em>won<em> t</em>he Camera d’Or, which is an award for best first film.</p><p><em>Ben’Imana</em> was also the first Rwandan film to be selected for the festival.</p><h3>Check out full list of winners:</h3><p><strong>Palme d'Or:</strong> <em>Fjord, </em>director Cristian Mungiu</p><p><strong>Grand Prix:</strong> <em>Minotaur</em>, director Andrey Zvyagintsev</p><p><strong>Jury Prize:</strong> <em>The Dreamed Adventure, </em>director Valeska Grisebach</p><p><strong>Best Director:</strong> Jointly won by Javier Calvo/Javier Ambrossi for <em>The Black Ball</em> & Paweł Pawlikowski for <em>Fatherland</em></p><p><strong>Best Actress:</strong> Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto for <em>All of a Sudden</em></p><p><strong>Best Actor:</strong> Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne for <em>Coward</em></p><p><strong>Best Screenplay:</strong> Emmanuel Marre for <em>A Man of His Time</em></p><p><strong>Short Film Palme d’Or: </strong><em>For The Opponents</em>, Federico Luis.</p>