Can't afford to play with people's emotions: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on 'Karna'

Could a movie like Rang De Basanti be made today and receive the same amount of love and acceptance that it did when it released in 2006? Mehra said, “100 per cent.” Rang De Basanti begins as a story of a group of college students who join a British filmmaker's documentary on freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and Sukhdev Rajguru. The friends realise that they have to take on the system the way their heroes did to fight corruption and injustice.