Captain Miller movie review: A strong stand against oppression

Set in a small Tamil village in the pre-Independence era, Captain Miller takes a strong stand against oppression.
Eesa (Dhanush), a boy from an oppressed caste joins the British military. He seeks respect and freedom from the discrimination he is subjected to by the king of his province. Eesa and the people from his village are denied entry into the temple they built. They are also considered unworthy of footwear. He joins the military in the hopes of being able to wear shoes, which is part of the uniform. On joining them, he gets a new name — Miller. He is hopeful of making a better life for himself. But when he is tasked with killing his own people, who are protesting against the British, realisation dawns on him. He kills the officer in charge and flees. The narrative then follows his adventures as he meets and joins guerrilla forces.
Shivarajkumar as Sengolan steals the show with his portrayal of a freedom fighter and as the brother of Eesa. Dhanush is fiery as his character transitions from an aspiring young soldier to a vigilante and finally emerges as the leader of his village, who helms a revolt against the British and the local king.
Shivarajkumar in a special appearance in 'Captain Miller'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller begins with a lady narrating a folk tale of the Koranar deity (in the form of a gemstone) which has been protecting the village and its people for about 600 years. She mentions the gemstone is hidden somewhere in the village. The first half of the film is intriguing as the narrative takes brave turns. However, post interval, continuous action sequences slow down the pace. The narrative gets back its momentum close to the end with an exciting plot twist.
Eesa is tasked with retrieving the gemstone which is now acquired by the British. His mission is successful. However, for a film that is largely progressive, the climax scene leaves a sour taste. The ending hints at a sequel.
Accompanied with stunning long shots and a compelling background score, Captain Miller is a good start to the year.