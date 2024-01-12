Captain Miller movie review: A strong stand against oppression

Set in a small Tamil village in the pre-Independence era, Captain Miller takes a strong stand against oppression.

Eesa (Dhanush), a boy from an oppressed caste joins the British military. He seeks respect and freedom from the discrimination he is subjected to by the king of his province. Eesa and the people from his village are denied entry into the temple they built. They are also considered unworthy of footwear. He joins the military in the hopes of being able to wear shoes, which is part of the uniform. On joining them, he gets a new name — Miller. He is hopeful of making a better life for himself. But when he is tasked with killing his own people, who are protesting against the British, realisation dawns on him. He kills the officer in charge and flees. The narrative then follows his adventures as he meets and joins guerrilla forces.

Shivarajkumar as Sengolan steals the show with his portrayal of a freedom fighter and as the brother of Eesa. Dhanush is fiery as his character transitions from an aspiring young soldier to a vigilante and finally emerges as the leader of his village, who helms a revolt against the British and the local king.