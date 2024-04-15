JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Celebrities who faced threats from gangsters: Salman Khan, SRK & others

Bollywood is often seen as a glamorous and star-studded world, but behind the scenes, there is a murkier side that everyone is kept aloof of. Over the years, numerous personalities have faced threats from the criminals for several reasons. Here we list some notable figures from the showbiz world who have dealt with such threats.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 09:06 IST

Salman Khan has received multiple threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Abu Salem. Recently, two unidentified persons opened fire outside his house in Mumbai. These threats were allegedly linked to personal issues.

Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Another Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, has also faced threats from the underworld. In earlier interviews, SRK admitted that he received calls from underworld gangsters, and that he was never scared for his life, but that of his wife and children. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said that SRK refused to surrender to the Mumbai underworld. He said that SRK told the underworld gangsters, "Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said. "He’s the same today."

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar received death threats from the underworld in 2013. It is alleged that Akshay has allegedly been receiving extortion calls from gangster Ravi Pujari, demanding Rs 5 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Yesteryear actor and Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan had a harrowing experience in 2000 when two assailants opened fire on him, one of which hit him on the left arm, while the other grazed his chest. The attack was by the underworld in connection with a dispute over the distribution rights of his film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Credit: Instagram/@rakesh_roshan9

In 2018, Preity Zinta openly admitted that she faced multiple threats from the underworld She had also received intimidating calls during the filming of Bollywood movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Credit: Instagram/@realpz

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced numerous threats by the underworld during her relationship with Salman Khan.

Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Singer Sonu Nigam also admitted that he received extortion threats in 2000, when he was just 26 and new in the film industry. Despite the threats, Sonu continued to work in the industry and maintained a successful career.

Credit: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial

(Published 15 April 2024, 09:06 IST)
