Celebrities who faced threats from gangsters: Salman Khan, SRK & others

Another Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, has also faced threats from the underworld. In earlier interviews, SRK admitted that he received calls from underworld gangsters, and that he was never scared for his life, but that of his wife and children. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said that SRK refused to surrender to the Mumbai underworld. He said that SRK told the underworld gangsters, "Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said. "He’s the same today."