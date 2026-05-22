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'Chand Mera Dil' movie review: Frustratingly hollow romantic drama

Both Ananya and Lakshya exert excessive effort in scenes requiring raw, emotional vulnerability. Unfortunately, they falter miserably, delivering unconvincing performances.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Chand Mera Dil
2026
1.5/5
Director:Vivek Soni
Cast:Ananya Panday, Lakshya
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:03 IST
EntertainmentromanticMovie Review

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