'Chandamama' artist KC Sivasankar passes away

'Chandamama' artist KC Sivasankar passes away in Chennai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 11:42 ist
Chandamama K C Sivasankaran. Credit: Twitter Photo/@DrSandeepJSP

Legendary artist KC Sivasankar, known for illustrating for children's magazine Chandamama also known as Ambulimama, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 29. He was 97. 

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao among others condoled his death remembering how his art contributed to their lives.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Artist
Tamil Nadu
Bhaskar Rao

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 