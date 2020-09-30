'Chandamama' artist KC Sivasankar passes away in Chennai

Legendary artist KC Sivasankar, known for illustrating for children's magazine Chandamama also known as Ambulimama, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 29. He was 97.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao among others condoled his death remembering how his art contributed to their lives.

Tributes to K C Shankeran who passed away yesterday. The Artist and Editor “Chandamama”... the generation of 60 to 1990s grew up reading the hugely popular multilingual moral science magazine in our School... Times are moving... pic.twitter.com/WNMnTXqPeF — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 30, 2020

RIP Shankar. Nobody could match his beautiful drawings with Indian aesthetics in Chandamama.. Vikram Vetaal, the pricess, the venis, and those brave swashbuckling adventures. A piece of my childhood is gone forever. pic.twitter.com/TMwUKQd1S4 — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) September 29, 2020