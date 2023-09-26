Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence seeks superstar Rajinikanth's blessings

Dancer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence visited superstar Rajinikanth’s house to seek blessings for his upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

Veteran P Vasu is returning to the director's chair for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and the music is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani.

Lawrence took to his social media accounts to share this happy news with his fans and followers. He said “Hi friends and fans,

Today I met my Thalaivar and Guru @rajinikanth to wish him for jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for #Chandramukhi2 release on September 28th. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam🙏🏼🙏🏼. (sic)