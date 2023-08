Chandrayaan-3: Indian movies that cost as much as Moon mission

India scripted history with Chandrayaan-3 after its successful landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23. This historic project was built with a cost of approximately Rs 600 crore rupees ($75 million). As the nation celebrates this historic feat, here we list some big-budgeted Indian movies that cost as much, and in some cases, more than what it cost to land on the Moon.