Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan films 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. This big announcement has the three giants of the industry who're coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sports hero.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The movie is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.