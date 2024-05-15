'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan shocks in langot in first poster

Anticipation is soaring high as audiences eagerly await to see Kartik Aaryan's never-before-seen avatar in Chandu Champion, a collaborative effort by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The movie is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.
The makers dropped the first look of the film and it has stormed the social media. Staying true to the anticipation, the first poster shows Kartik Aaryan in a chiselled avatar. Kartik bared it all, making it an exciting first look in recent times.
To watch Kartik Aaryan in this avatar is surely the most surprising thing, and from the first look poster, one can be assured that he is going to pull off an extraordinary performance. Well, this has indeed piqued the interest of the audience to witness Kartik in Chandu Champion.
Kartik Aaryan has undergone several rigorous preparations for his character in Chandu Champion. Right from the body language to the physique, appearance, and dialogue delivery, he has worked on every aspect to bring the character to life on-screen.
Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.
Published 15 May 2024, 09:06 IST