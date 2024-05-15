'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan shocks in langot in first poster

To watch Kartik Aaryan in this avatar is surely the most surprising thing, and from the first look poster, one can be assured that he is going to pull off an extraordinary performance. Well, this has indeed piqued the interest of the audience to witness Kartik in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan has undergone several rigorous preparations for his character in Chandu Champion. Right from the body language to the physique, appearance, and dialogue delivery, he has worked on every aspect to bring the character to life on-screen.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.