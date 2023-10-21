Character and story excite me, says actor Sheena Chohan

Character and story excite me. They can be found in every type of cinema. What matters is quality and my director - in mainstream cinema you have bigger budgets and more pressure to produce a film that will be liked by a huge number of people, which sometimes reduces creativity and therefore quality, but has the benefits of extra budget for wonderful cinematography and effects. When you have a team that has the freedom to produce something off the beaten formula, magic is made – that’s what we are all looking for.