Charming, coming-of-age musical 

The chance to escape comes through a strict teacher, Ms Malkin. She asks the fifth graders to take home a class pet and, week after week, they choose Leo. In their home, Leo realises these kids are battling loneliness and insecurities and have nobody to talk to. He abandons his plan to escape and stays back to use his wisdom to help them — an overtalkative girl, a boy spooked by body hair, another boy who hates his voice, a student whose life is dictated by a drone, etc. These students develop confidence, get along with each other, and pamper Leo with mobile phones and manicures.