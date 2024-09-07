Charulata: 60 years of Ray’s timeless classic

Released in 1964, ‘Charulata’ is a film Ray considered his favourite, as he believed it contained few flaws. This movie embodies the pinnacle of classicism in art, drawing viewers back to the roots of classical philosophy, from ancient Greece through the Renaissance and into the modern era. Classicism, characterised by harmony, restraint, and adherence to established standards, is beautifully illustrated in the film’s opening sequence and later in the iconic garden scene. These scenes epitomise the classicist approach, emphasising form, simplicity, proportion, clarity, and restrained emotion. They challenge viewers to go beyond the conventional narrative structures of mainstream cinema and appreciate film as an extension of classical arts.