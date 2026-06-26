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'Chauhaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn, Aanand L Rai team up for first time in action thriller

Set against the turbulent backdrop of civil unrest and stone-pelting in Kashmir, the teaser features a powerful voiceover by Devgn.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:06 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodIndian CinemaAjay DevgnAanand L RaiTrendingFilmyzilla

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