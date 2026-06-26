'Chauhaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn, Aanand L Rai team up for first time in action thriller

<p>The first-look teaser for <em>Chauhaan</em> has been officially released by the makers, Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, on Thursday. Promising a massive big-screen experience, the project unites filmmaker Aanand L Rai with the ultimate action icon, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajay-devgn">Ajay Devgn</a>, who plays an intensely fierce, larger-than-life role.</p><p>In a touching tribute to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> veteran, the makers made the announcement on the birth anniversary of Ajay Devgn's father and late master stunt director, Veeru Devgan.</p><p>Acknowledging his enduring influence on Indian film, the makers expressed their gratitude, stating, "<em>Thank you, Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations</em>."</p>.<p>The two-minute title announcement video immediately engages viewers in a gritty, volatile environment. Set against the turbulent backdrop of civil unrest and stone-pelting in Kashmir, the teaser features a powerful voiceover by Devgn. </p><p>His character addresses the absolute failure of traditional crowd control measures like water cannons, tear gas and pellet guns against local mobs.</p><p><em>Chauhaan</em>, a man seemingly sent on a dangerous, uncompromising mission to crush the regional insurgency, decides to handle the crisis his own way. He makes a mass-theatrical entrance into a violent procession, throwing away his weapon and carrying a vintage music deck.</p><p>Clad in a striking skull face mask, cranks up Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1991 track <em>Jumma Chumma De De</em> to blast through the speakers as he prepares to take on the crowd bare-handed.</p>.Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' wraps up shooting, director Abhishek Pathak shares exciting update.<p>While the visual framing promises raw power and hard-hitting stunts, the teaser closes with a fiery punchline that has already sent the internet into overdrive. As the music cuts out, Devgn delivers a piercing warning: <em>Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai</em>.</p><p>Presented by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, the political action thriller is being directed by Neeraj Yadav. The high-profile project is produced by a powerhouse team consisting of Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.</p><p>While secondary cast details and further plot points are strictly under wraps, the scale of the production is undeniably massive. Audiences will have to wait a while to see the full picture unfold, as the makers have locked in a long-term theatrical release window. Chauhaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 1, 2027.</p>