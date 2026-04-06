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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' dominates, Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor; Check full winners list

'Dhurandhar' tops the list with 14 awards. Aditya Dhar wins Best Director while Ranveer Singh takes home the Best Actor trophy.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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