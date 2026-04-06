<p>Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar </em>is on a winning spree. The spy thriller bagged 14 awards as it emerged as the biggest winner of the night. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor for playing an Indian spy.</p><p>Aditya Dhar took home the Best Director trophy and Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male).</p><p>On the other hand, Neeraj Ghaywan's <em>Homebound</em> starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter was awarded the Best Film. </p>.'Nothing but praises': Aamir Khan lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' at IFFD 2026.<p>The film was nominated against <em>Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon</em>, and <em>Chhaava</em>.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously conferred on veteran actor Dharmendra which was accepted by his son Bobby Deol, who teared up while remembering his father.</p><p>The award ceremony was held on Sunday evening in Mumbai.</p><p>Here's the complete list of winners:</p>.<p><strong>Best Film</strong></p><p><em>Homebound</em> </p><p><strong>Best Actor (Female)</strong></p><p>Yami Gautam (<em>Haq</em>) </p><p><strong>Best Actor (Male)</strong></p><p>Ranveer Singh (<em>Dhurandhar</em>)</p><p><strong>Best Director</strong></p><p>Aditya Dhar (<em>Dhurandhar</em>) – Winner</p><p><strong>Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)</strong></p><p>Shalini Vatsa (<em>Homebound</em>)</p><p><strong>Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)</strong></p><p>Akshaye Khanna (<em>Dhurandhar</em>) </p><p><strong>Best Action</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em></p>.'Takes guts to make a film 4 hours long': S S Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p><strong>Best Background Score</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Shashwat Sachdev)</p><p><strong>Best Choreography</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> – Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) </p><p><strong>Best Cinematography</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Vikash Nowlakha) </p><p><strong>Best Costume</strong></p><p><em>Chhaava</em> (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) </p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Smriti Chauhan)</p><p><strong>Best Dialogue</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Aditya Dhar)</p><p><strong>Best Editing</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Shivkumar V. Panicker) </p>.'Saiyaara' stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda win IMDb's Breakout Star awards.<p><strong>Best Film for Gender Sensitivity</strong></p><p><em>Haq</em></p><p><strong>Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)</strong></p><p><em>Homebound</em> (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy)</p><p><strong>Best Hairstyling & Make-Up</strong></p><p><em>Dhurandhar</em> (Preetisheel Singh D’souza)</p><p><strong>Best Song</strong></p><p><em>Saiyaara</em> – Title Track, <em>Saiyaara</em> (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)</p><p><strong>Best Lyrics</strong></p><p><em>Gustaakh Ishq</em> – <em>Ul Julool Ishq</em> (Gulzar)</p><p><strong>Best Playback Singer (Male)</strong></p><p><em>Saiyaara</em> – <em>Saiyaara</em> Title Track (Faheem Abdullah)</p>.'Delivered beyond expectations': Rakesh Roshan hails Aditya Dhar for 'Dhurandhar'.<p><strong>Best Playback Singer (Female)</strong></p><p>Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Shreya Ghoshal)</p><p><strong>Best Production Design</strong></p><p>Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray)</p><p><strong>Best Sound Design</strong></p><p>Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)</p><p><strong>Best Special Effects</strong></p><p>Dhurandhar</p><p><strong>Breakthrough Debut Director</strong></p><p>Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2)</p><p><strong>Breakthrough New Actor (Female)</strong></p><p>Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)</p><p><strong>Breakthrough New Actor (Male)</strong></p><p>Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara)</p>.'Dhurandhar – The Revenge': Check out records the film broke in its opening week.<p><strong>OTT categories</strong></p><p><strong>Best OTT Film</strong></p><p>Stolen</p><p><strong>Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film</strong></p><p>Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)</p><p><strong>Best Actor (Male) – OTT film</strong></p><p>Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)</p><p><strong>Best Director – OTT film</strong></p><p>Karan Tejpal (Stolen)</p><p><strong>Best Script – OTT film</strong></p><p>Stolen</p>