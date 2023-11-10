Children in Hindi cinema: The good, the brat and the wily

Child artistes like Daisy Irani, Master Raju, and Mehmood Junior attained phenomenal success in their careers and were considered major movie attractions. Baby Farida in 1960s, Master Bittoo in the ‘70s and Kunal Khemu in the ‘90s — with their constant and familiar presence on the celluloid became the definitive child stars of their era. A few like Neetu Singh, Sarika, Sachin, and Urmila Matondkar transitioned into successful stars as adults. But the majority of Bollywood child artistes have faded away. Little information on them is available in the public domain. Most child artistes routinely played both boy and girl roles. Many were known to have both male and female screen names. For instance, Daisy and Sarika were credited as Moppet Roop Kumar and Moppet Suraj respectively as they were often cast as young boys.