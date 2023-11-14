Children's Day 2023: 5 famous child actors and where they are now

As a kid, Ali Haji melted everyone’s hearts with his performances in movies like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Fanaa and Partner. After growing up, he decided to go behind the camera and started working as a director.
Credit: Instagram/@Ali Haji
Alia Bhatt made her silver screen debut at the age of six with Sangarsh. She cemented her place in showbiz with her powerful acting and is one of the most talented and highest-paid actresses in showbiz at present.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Silambarasan aka Simbu started acting as a child in several of his father's movies in Kollywood. He is now a critically acclaimed actor and has many accolades to his name.
Credit: Special Arrangement
One of the most famous Bollywood child actors on the block, Sana Saeed became an overnight sensation with her impeccable acting as Baby Anjali in SRK-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She is now happily settled in the US with her beau Csaba Wagner.
Credit: Instagram/@sanaofficial
Ahsaas Channa was one of the most successful child actors in Hindi cinema. She has acted in several movies and became a household name with her performance in My Friend Ganesha. Ahsaas is 24 now and continues to charm the audience with her acting.
Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_