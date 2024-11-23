Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Chinese films about COVID, gay romance win big at Taiwan awards

Unencumbered by the strict censorship of China, Taiwan's Golden Horse awards typically attract a diverse selection of films.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 17:09 IST
Entertainment NewsChinaTaiwanLGBTQ

Follow us on :

Follow Us