Chinmayi Sripaada criticises Sunitha Upadrasta for remarks on feminism; seeks action against man commenting 'my acid, my choice'

<p>Singer Sunitha Upadrasta has stirred up controversy with her views on feminism.</p><p>In an interview with Gulte, Sunitha made a controversial statement saying if women will wear inappropriate clothes and say "my body my right" then for men it has to be "his eyes his right". She also added that in her opinion it doesn't come under freedom.</p><p>Since the clips from the interview have gone viral, she is facing massive backlash on social media.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinmayi-sripada">Chinmayi Sripaada</a> has schooled Sunitha for her comments.</p>.Chinmaya Mission to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav with mass Bhagavad Gita chanting.<p>Taking to her Instagram stories, Chinmayi addressed Sunitha's comments and said, "So yes, when men say, my eyes, my right, and if there are women who…I love Sunitha garu, I have a lot of respect for her as a singer. But with all due respect, when ladies speak for the side of men, it actually damages and makes spaces more unsafe for women."</p><p>Addressing Sunitha's comments about women's clothing, she said, "Because this whole point is, if you have such rape-y eyes and creepy eyes that you are making even a woman with a dupatta, what sort of mindset was that? It’s a worthless position when even people of influence in society are brainwashing you to be handmaidens and puppets of these men."</p>.'Was simply fatigued, please don't worry': Alka Yagnik reacts to viral wheelchair video that left fans concerned.<p>In her stories, Chinmayi also addressed the recent issue when a woman was forced to prove she was on her period by showing her sanitary napkin before appearing for a NEET exam.</p><p>She also highlighted the recent case of 14-year-old boy who raped his 9-month-old niece after watching porn.</p>.<p>Chinmayi also posted another story about a man who has commented "my acid, my choice" in response to a woman's comment.</p><p>The comment was made mirroring to Sunitha's comment on "my body, my right".</p><p>Taking to X, Chinmayi requested the Hyderabad police to take appropriate action against the man.</p><p>"@hydcitypolice This man left a comment of ‘my acid my right’ to another girl whose comment he didn’t like. Requesting your esteemed selves to take appropriate action. Even speaking on social media cannot come with a threat of acid attacks on girls. This account is on Instagram," she wrote.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Sunitha is receiving harsh criticism for her tone-deaf comments on feminism and women.</p>