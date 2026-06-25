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Chinmayi Sripaada criticises Sunitha Upadrasta for remarks on feminism; seeks action against man commenting 'my acid, my choice'

Chinmayi Sripaada has schooled Sunitha for her comments on feminism. In an interview, Sunitha had said if it's "my body, my right" for women then for men it has to be "his eyes, his right".
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:17 IST
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Screengrab of Chinmayi's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Chinmayi's Instagram Story

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Published 25 June 2026, 13:17 IST
Entertainment NewssingerWomen rightsControversyTrendingfeminismChinmayi SripaadaFilmyzilla

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