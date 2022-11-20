Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022 at IFFI

Renowned actor Chiranjeevi has been named the India Film Personality of the Year 2022 at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"He had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer," Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who opened the film festival today, tweeted.

INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY @IFFIGoa Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets! pic.twitter.com/ZIk0PvhzHX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 20, 2022

More to follow...