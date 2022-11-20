Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022 at IFFI

IFFI: Chiranjeevi named India Film Personality of 2022

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 20 2022, 20:03 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Renowned actor Chiranjeevi has been named the India Film Personality of the Year 2022 at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"He had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer," Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who opened the film festival today, tweeted.

More to follow...

Chiranjeevi
IFFI
IFFI Goa
Entertainment News

