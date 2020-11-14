Chiranjeevi negative for Covid-19, reveals earlier test 'faulty'

Telugu film hero and former union minister Chiranjeevi Konidela who recently said he tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic, turned out to be negative of the virus.

The actor in his Twitter account said, a group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that he was Covid-19 negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit.

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

On November 9, the Telugu 'megastar had announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.