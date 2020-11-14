Chiranjeevi negative for Covid-19, reveals earlier test 'faulty'

Chiranjeevi Covid-19 -ve, reveals earlier test 'faulty'

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 14 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 07:56 ist
Actor Chiranjeevi. Credit: Wikipedia Image

Telugu film hero and former union minister Chiranjeevi Konidela who recently said he tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic, turned out to be negative of the virus.

The actor in his Twitter account said, a group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that he was Covid-19 negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit.

On November 9, the Telugu 'megastar had announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Chiranjeevi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Telangana

