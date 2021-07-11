Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan resume the shoot of upcoming movie 'Acharya'

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have resumed work on their upcoming movie Acharya amid Covid-19 protocols. The film's shoot was suspended due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of all concerned. Nearly 90 per cent of the movie has already been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be filmed in the days to come.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is touted to be an action drama with a message and features 'Megastar' in the role of a saviour. Charan will be seen in a key role, which is likely to take the story forward.

The two had previously shared screen space in films such as Bruce Lee and Khaidi No 150. Their chemistry is likely to be a highlight of Acharya, The flick stars Kajal Aggarwal, who previously acted alongside 'Chiru', in Khaidi No 150, as the leading lady. The cast includes Pooja Hegde. Sonu Sood and Kishore. The flick was to hit the screens in August but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, has the Telugu remakes of the blockbusters Vedalam and Lucifer in his kitty. There have been talks of him starring in the Tollywood adaptation of Gautham Menon's Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal.

Charan, on the other hand, is working on the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The film stars Jr NTR as the parallel lead and revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. The biggie, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, has a star-studded cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. The biggie is slated to hit the screens on October 13.

'Mr C' is also has a film with maverick filmmaker S Shankar in his kitty. It is be being referred to as RC 15 and may star Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.