Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

Superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.
The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and informed his fans that he is experiencing "mild symptoms" post his Covid diagnosis.
"Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon," Chiranjeevi tweeted.
On the work front, the Hyderabad-based star was gearing up for the release of his latest "Acharya" but the movie was postponed owing to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in cinema halls countrywide on February 4.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,00,85,116.
