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Chiranjeevi’s emotional tribute to Ram Charan on his 41st birthday goes viral

The Acharya actor took to social media and shared some rare and unseen childhood pictures of the actor along with a heartfelt note.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:05 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanChiranjeeviTrendingFilmyzilla

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