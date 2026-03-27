<p>On Ram Charan’s 41st birthday, his father and mega star Chiranjeevi took to the public forum to wish him a very happy birthday. The <em>Acharya</em> actor took to social media and shared some rare and unseen childhood pictures of the actor along with a heartfelt note. </p><p>The legendary actor said, "Charan Babu...From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today... You make me truly proud. The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values... every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger," Chiranjeevi wrote on Instagram.</p>.<p>"May God's blessings and fans' love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday dear @alwaysramcharan," he added.</p>.<p>The post was immediately flooded with love from Ram Charan's massive fanbase, but one particular comment stole the show. His wife, Upasana, couldn't help but point out the uncanny resemblance between the "Mega Power Star" and their daughter. Mentioning a specific throwback picture, she said, "Anveera is a carbon copy pic 3."</p>.<p>Ram Charan is back at work with full dedication following a successful eyelid surgery for an injury sustained during an action sequence. The <em>RRR</em> actor made a spirited appearance on his birthday at the <em>Peddi</em> sets and celebrated the special day with the cast and crew. His efforts are being lauded by fans, especially after such a close call during a high-action shoot.</p><p>Ram Charan’s highly anticipated pan-Indian action thriller, <em>Peddi</em>, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by A.R. Rahman, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.</p>