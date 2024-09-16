Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Choreographer Jani Master booked for sexual harassment

Jani Master reportedly worked for several popular films, including Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 07:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: A case was registered against choreographer Jani Master for alleged sexual harassment of a woman, police said on Monday.

The woman, who had worked with him earlier, alleged sexual assault and sexual abuse in her complaint.

The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there, police said.

Jani Master reportedly worked for several popular films, including Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2024, 07:48 IST
India NewsEntertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT