Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza board Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!'

Los Angeles: Actors Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza are teaming for Academy Award winner Ethan Coen's upcoming comedy 'Honey Don't!.

The Focus Features film marks the second collaboration for Coen and Qualley, who are awaiting the release of Drive-Away Dolls, also with the same studio.

Details of the film's plot are currently under wraps, but according to Deadline Honey Don't! is a comedy in the same vein as Drive-Away Dolls.

Coen is directing the movie from his script which he co-wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke, the veteran editor behind Coen Brothers classics such as The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou?.