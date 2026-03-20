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Chuck Norris, macho star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger', dies at 86

The six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion had been hospitalized in ⁠Hawaii on Thursday.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:39 IST
United StatesTexaskarate

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