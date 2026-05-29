<p>The controversy surrounding the alleged unauthorized use of tracks from Vashu Bhagnani's blockbuster <em>Biwi No.1</em> is growing increasingly messy just as the release date nears. </p><p>In a latest development, Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court and has filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, co-founders Ramesh and Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan over alleged unauthorized use of tracks from their blockbuster <em>Biwi No.1</em>.</p><p>Filed through VK Dubey Associates, the lawsuit demands an urgent and emergency court order to halt the release, distribution and exhibition of the film. The legal action also aims to block the streaming and broader commercial exploitation of all promotional material featuring the disputed tracks, specifically targeting the hit songs "Chunnari Chunnari" and "Ishq Sona Hai".</p>.David Dhawan says he made ‘Chashme Baddoor’ out of anger, laments actors today have no loyalty.<p>Speaking on the matter, the complainant's counsel, Advocate Dubey, told ANI, "We have filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Music. This legal battle has been escalating for quite some time, as there was no willingness to resolve the dispute regarding the music rights."</p><p>“Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, the music companies buy the songs from the big producers or the lyricists who make the songs or create the songs. During that time, the agreements that were made with Tips allowed only audio rights in the agreements. In 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle," Dubey added.</p>.'Kuch alag karne ke liye banake dekha humne': David Dhawan breaks silence on AI babies in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' teaser row.<p>He further clarified that Puja Entertainment had served a formal notice to terminate the rights previously extended to Tips, effectively revoking even the audio permissions that had been granted in the past.</p><p>“If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth will come out," Dubey concluded.</p><p>Meanwhile, the press release reveals that Puja Entertainment isn't just targeting the music, they want a total overhaul. The production house is seeking court orders to scrub 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' from the film entirely while also demanding that the makers drop the title 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' altogether.</p>.‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan's film promises chaos and comedy.<p>The production house has further demanded an additional Rs 100 crore as damages if Tips Industries Limited & David Dhawan fail to comply with the said demands and continue exploiting the disputed works.</p><p>Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has further alleged that the defendants engaged in the unlawful commercial exploitation of its valuable intellectual property, asserting that they possess no valid authority, assignment, or license to use the original audio-visual works.</p>.'Driven by personal vendetta': Makers of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' hit back at Vashu Bhagnani over 'baseless allegations'.<p>On the other hand, producer Ramesh Taurani, Tips and the team of <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> reacted to the controversy and dismissed his allegations as a "smear campaign" driven by "personal vendetta."</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</strong></em></p><p>Headlined by Varun, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film delivers a chaotic, high-energy love triangle packed with comic twists and relationship drama. The star-studded supporting cast includes industry veterans Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.</p>