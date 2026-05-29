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‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Row: Puja Entertainment sues Tips Music and David Dhawan for Rs 400 crore

The legal action also aims to block the streaming and broader commercial exploitation of all promotional material featuring the disputed tracks.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:34 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVarun DhawanTrendingFilmyzilla

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